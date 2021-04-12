First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,512 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

