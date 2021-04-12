First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,232,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,455,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

