First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $249.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $251.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

