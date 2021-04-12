First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

