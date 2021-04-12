First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

