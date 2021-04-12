First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 354,082 shares in the company, valued at $132,033,636.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $376.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

