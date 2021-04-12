First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.88 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,360 shares of company stock valued at $25,692,302 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

