First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.23 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Cintas by 23.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.07 and its 200-day moving average is $342.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.