First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.54 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.