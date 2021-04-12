First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $141.26 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

