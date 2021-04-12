First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 313.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 94,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 553,210 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

