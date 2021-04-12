First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $181.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.