First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 865 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

MUB opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

