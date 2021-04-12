First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $373.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.84 and its 200 day moving average is $321.90. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

