First Hawaiian Bank Sells 154,457 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,215 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 154,457 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.