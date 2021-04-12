First Hawaiian Bank Sells 49,971 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,971 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $212.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average is $227.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

