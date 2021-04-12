First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,512 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Ball stock opened at $89.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. Ball Co. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.