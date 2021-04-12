First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.69.

Shares of SPGI opened at $369.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $265.92 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.94 and its 200-day moving average is $336.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

