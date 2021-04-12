First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

