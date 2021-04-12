First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 20,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $102.69.

