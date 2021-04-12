First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.18. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,013. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.62 and a 52-week high of $382.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

