First PREMIER Bank Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3,051.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. 263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

