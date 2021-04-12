First PREMIER Bank Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 50,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

