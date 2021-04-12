First PREMIER Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX remained flat at $$15.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.