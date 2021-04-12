First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $217.10. 6,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.06 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

