First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

FQVLF traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. 23,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

