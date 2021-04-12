First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.19.

Shares of FM traded down C$1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.23. 1,332,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.76 and a 1-year high of C$31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a PE ratio of -101.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.79.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

