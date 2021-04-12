FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $156.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

