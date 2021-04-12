FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.05

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$198.05 and last traded at C$197.60, with a volume of 38659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$196.48.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$190.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

