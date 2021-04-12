Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,859 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $68,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

FISV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.52. 20,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,485. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

