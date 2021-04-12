Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,511 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.77 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69.

