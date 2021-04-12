Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $326.80 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.81 and a fifty-two week high of $326.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day moving average is $291.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.