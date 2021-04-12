Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

