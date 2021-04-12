Flamingo Market Cap Reaches $128.80 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Flamingo has a market cap of $128.80 million and $47.97 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00271484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.40 or 0.00691693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,999.02 or 1.00147896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.88 or 0.00951221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00017992 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.