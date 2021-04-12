Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.43). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period.

Shares of FLXN opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $405.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

