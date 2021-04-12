Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGETF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

