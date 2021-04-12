FLIP (FLP) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. FLIP has a market cap of $795,169.46 and approximately $169.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

