FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.02

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 9816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

