FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.81 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $77,868.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,357.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

