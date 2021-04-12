Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $118.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $113.34 and last traded at $112.83, with a volume of 1629001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

