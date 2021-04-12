Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $182.98 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $182.98 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $37.60 or 0.00062547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

