Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £170

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £144.37 ($188.62).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £151.20 ($197.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,338 ($95.87) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £142.29. The firm has a market cap of £26.49 billion and a PE ratio of 530.70.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

