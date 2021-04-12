Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.15. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,161. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

