Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £147.85 ($193.17).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £151.10 ($197.41) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,338 ($95.87) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of £153.27 and a 200 day moving average of £142.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.47 billion and a PE ratio of 530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

