FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $696,409.97 and approximately $9,584.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.