FNSC Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,021 Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,984,739.48.

FN traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$48.78. 15,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,874. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$26.10 and a one year high of C$52.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1665997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

