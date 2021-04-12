FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 148,121 Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 148,121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,121 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Apex Technology Acquisition worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APXT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 656.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apex Technology Acquisition alerts:

APXT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 8,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.