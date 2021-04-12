FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 46,220 Shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.32% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,174. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

