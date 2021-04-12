FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 53,248 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the quarter. Grubhub accounts for 4.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of Grubhub worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Grubhub by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Grubhub by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $833,241. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.90. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

