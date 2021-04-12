FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 7,009 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $149.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

